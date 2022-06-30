Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Update

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prysmian from €33.00 ($35.11) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Prysmian from €38.00 ($40.43) to €36.00 ($38.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prysmian from €38.00 ($40.43) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 37,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,770. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

