PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.00

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $174.00 and traded as high as $187.29. PS Business Parks shares last traded at $187.17, with a volume of 165,441 shares.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSB. StockNews.com downgraded PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.