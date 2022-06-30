PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.00

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $174.00 and traded as high as $187.29. PS Business Parks shares last traded at $187.17, with a volume of 165,441 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSB. StockNews.com downgraded PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

