Public Mint (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $11,687.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024864 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.