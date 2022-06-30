Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of QABSY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. Qantas Airways has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

