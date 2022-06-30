Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $293.63 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Qtum has a market cap of $293.63 million and approximately $79.65 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00014263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,226,987 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.