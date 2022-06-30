Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Purchased by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF comprises 1.2% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 51,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

