Qubitica Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00269085 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000430 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.62 or 0.02068233 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006557 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

