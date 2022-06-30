Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.82

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 24834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,273,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,881,000 after buying an additional 1,125,284 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $37,653,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,012,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 444,760 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

