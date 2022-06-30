Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Down 4.7%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 291,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,565,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 167,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 188,608 shares during the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

