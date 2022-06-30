Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RANJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $24.00 on Monday. Randstad has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

