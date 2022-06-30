RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 167.7% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,422,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,230,000.

NASDAQ ROLLP traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.74. 99 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.34. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $126.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

