RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Acquires $538,108.50 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 22,515 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $538,108.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,064,109 shares in the company, valued at $49,332,205.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RMAX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.52. 227,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,830. The company has a market capitalization of $472.40 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,198,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth $23,429,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 830,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 116,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.