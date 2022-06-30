Realio Network (RIO) Price Tops $0.0203 on Top Exchanges

Realio Network (RIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $133,530.85 and $110,052.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Realio Network has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00192919 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.31 or 0.01232630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00109862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016032 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

