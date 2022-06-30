Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Realogy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Realogy has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.46.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Realogy by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000.

About Realogy (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.