Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Highwoods Properties (HIW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) recently:

6/30/2022 – Highwoods Properties was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2022 – Highwoods Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $42.00.

6/22/2022 – Highwoods Properties is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Highwoods Properties was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

NYSE:HIW opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,364,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

