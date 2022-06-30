Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Unilever (ULVR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Unilever (LON: ULVR):

6/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,130 ($50.67) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,100 ($50.30) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/24/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($44.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/24/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($56.43) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/21/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/13/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($44.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/8/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($56.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/7/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/1/2022 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($56.43) price target on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/1/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

5/31/2022 – Unilever had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($44.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/31/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,300 ($40.49) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/31/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,100 ($50.30) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/17/2022 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($46.62) price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,100 ($50.30) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/5/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/4/2022 – Unilever had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Unilever had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,650 ($44.78) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down GBX 38.50 ($0.47) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,720 ($45.64). 4,383,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,715. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($53.83). The company has a market cap of £94.93 billion and a PE ratio of 1,869.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,634.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,675.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 35.90 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.66%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

