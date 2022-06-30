Refined Wealth Management Has $478,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Refined Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $349.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

