Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.23. 105,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 67,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The stock has a market cap of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

