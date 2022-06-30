Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Up 4.8%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. 47,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 854,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

A number of research firms have commented on RFP. TD Securities cut Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $982.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.