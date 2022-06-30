Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 99,982 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,982 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of International Business Machines worth $127,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average of $132.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

