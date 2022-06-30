Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 180,801 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 218.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,801 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.18% of Biogen worth $55,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $205.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $372.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.22 and its 200 day moving average is $213.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

