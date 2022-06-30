Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $202 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $201,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 139,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 105,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $256.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.