Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $122,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,616,000 after buying an additional 34,632 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of QCOM opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

