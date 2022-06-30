Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,134 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.14% of Marathon Petroleum worth $68,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

