Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,204 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $105,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $176.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.