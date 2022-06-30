Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 918,213 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 918,213 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comcast were worth $93,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $178.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.