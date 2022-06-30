Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cigna were worth $61,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cigna by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $267.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

