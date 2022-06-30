Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

REYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $26.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

