RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $520.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $237.32, but opened at $217.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. RH shares last traded at $210.61, with a volume of 41,901 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.38.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.64, for a total value of $44,110.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,490 shares of company stock valued at $139,875,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.65 and its 200-day moving average is $370.00.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

