RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Rating) traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

