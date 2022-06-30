Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.19–$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.60 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.91 billion.

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 106,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,259. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $100,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $132,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $233,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

