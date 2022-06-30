Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 3,221 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,345 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Illumina worth $39,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,519,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.36. 18,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,022. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.92.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.