Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,213 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up about 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 3.38% of The Ensign Group worth $167,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ENSG traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $74.69. 2,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,306. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The Ensign Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.