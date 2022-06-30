Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,631 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.07% of Freshpet worth $92,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freshpet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FRPT. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

FRPT stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.88. 30,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,413. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 0.75. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $166.01.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.