Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $120.57 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems comprises approximately 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.83% of Pegasystems worth $120,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $47.98. 3,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.