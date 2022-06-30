Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $164.05 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up approximately 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of ANSYS worth $164,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,525,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

ANSS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

