Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 708,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,696 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $73,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,027,000 after acquiring an additional 41,627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,863,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,387,000 after acquiring an additional 383,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMN traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $110.95. 4,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

