Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises about 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $150,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after buying an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,593,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2,313.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 142,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,165,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

