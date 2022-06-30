RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE OPP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,077. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.29%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.