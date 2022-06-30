RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 78,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,124,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of -0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.
About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
