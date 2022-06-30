RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 78,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,124,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of -0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 257,261 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 663.0% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,000 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $17,159,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

