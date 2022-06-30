Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROK. TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.76.

NYSE:ROK opened at $197.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

