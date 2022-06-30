Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.43

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.43 and traded as low as C$61.48. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$61.61, with a volume of 1,468,586 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCI.B shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

