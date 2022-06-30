ROOBEE Market Capitalization Hits $3.24 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $431,834.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012677 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00009435 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00207266 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000435 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

