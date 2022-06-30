Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.62

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.62 and last traded at $69.88, with a volume of 22316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.