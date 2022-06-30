Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:RGT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. 4,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,339. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. Royce Global Value Trust has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $17.63.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 202.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 61,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.