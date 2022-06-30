Ruler Protocol (RULER) Reaches Market Cap of $1,531.30

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00178444 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.42 or 0.01554274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00092069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

