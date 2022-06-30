RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Update

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 31st total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,987,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RSHN opened at 0.00 on Thursday. RushNet has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01.
About RushNet
