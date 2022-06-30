Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.637 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.17.
