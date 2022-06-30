SafeMoon Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $24,664.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00193401 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.73 or 0.01539253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00078505 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016031 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

