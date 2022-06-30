Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.57

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and traded as high as $25.62. Safran shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 310,052 shares trading hands.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Safran from €137.00 ($145.74) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($127.66) to €134.00 ($142.55) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.0924 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

